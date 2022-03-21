 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to periods of reduced
visibility.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and south-central
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT Tuesday

* IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down
tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

&&

Elizabeth Foxhoven

Elizabeth Foxhoven

BOW VALLEY — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Foxhoven, 91, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.

Elizabeth Foxhoven died Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2022

Elizabeth Louise Hesse was born on Sept. 15, 1930, at the farm home of her parents, Joseph and Mary (Wortmann) Hesse. She was the eighth child of 10. She attended grade school at Bunker Hill and then high school at Holy Trinity in Hartington. She taught in one-room country schools until her marriage.

Betty married Charles Foxhoven on Nov. 22, 1949. They lived near Crofton a short time and then moved to a farm near Wynot, where they lived all the rest of their married lives.

Charles died in 1993, and Betty remained on the farm for several years. In 1997, her children built a house for her in Wynot, where she lived until her death.

Charles and Betty were the parents of 11 children. Betty had 37 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren with five more on the way. Betty continued her dedication to education and extended her family by hosting three Brazilian foreign exchange students, Pedro Mendes, Gabriel Carrijo and Danilo Mendes.

Betty was a member of Holy Family Church (Ss. Peter & Paul) in Bow Valley.

Betty is survived by nine children and spouses, daughter-in-law Joan Foxhoven of Wynot, Dan Foxhoven of Denver, Colo., Shirley (Harvey) Kreikemeier of West Point, Chuck (Rita) Foxhoven of Norfolk, Sharon Dykshoorn of Sioux City, Ron (Peg) Foxhoven of Lincoln, Karen (Alan) Kuchta of Wynot, Bob Foxhoven of Wayne, Dave Foxhoven of Parker, Colo., and Kristi Ricks (fiance James Valentine) of Dakota City; 37 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elsie Lauer of Hartington; and a sister-in-law, Marian Foxhoven of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Hesse; spouse Charles Foxhoven; daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Steve Hansen; son Terry Foxhoven; four brothers and their spouses. Richard (Ellen) Hesse, Ed (Laverda) Hesse, Al (Ethel) Hesse, Bud (Dorothy) Hesse; four sisters and their spouses, Helen (Ben) Piekenbrock, Loretta (Sylvester) Burbach, Mary Ann (Owen) Koenig, Sally Hesse; a brother-in-law, Don Lauer; and infant great-granddaughter, Piper Ann Foxhoven.

Pallbearers are Greg Foxhoven, Derek Foxhoven, Jason Kreikemeier, Bryan Foxhoven, Charles Foxhoven, Tom Kuchta, Tyler Kuchta and Elijah Foxhoven. Honorary pallbearers are all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tags

In other news

Sharon Ward

Sharon Ward

EWING — Services for Sharon Ward, 82, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with the Rev. James Kramper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Marks

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Merl Thelen

Merl Thelen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Jeffery Hansen

Jeffery Hansen

A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.

Daryl Reifenrath

Daryl Reifenrath

LAUREL — Services for Daryl Reifenrath, 76, of Laurel are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Stacey Pecena

Stacey Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Stacey E. Pecena, 52, Wayne, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Revs. Glen Stahlecker and Gary Binder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Debra Glaubius

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara