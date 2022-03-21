BOW VALLEY — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Foxhoven, 91, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.
Elizabeth Foxhoven died Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2022
Elizabeth Louise Hesse was born on Sept. 15, 1930, at the farm home of her parents, Joseph and Mary (Wortmann) Hesse. She was the eighth child of 10. She attended grade school at Bunker Hill and then high school at Holy Trinity in Hartington. She taught in one-room country schools until her marriage.
Betty married Charles Foxhoven on Nov. 22, 1949. They lived near Crofton a short time and then moved to a farm near Wynot, where they lived all the rest of their married lives.
Charles died in 1993, and Betty remained on the farm for several years. In 1997, her children built a house for her in Wynot, where she lived until her death.
Charles and Betty were the parents of 11 children. Betty had 37 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren with five more on the way. Betty continued her dedication to education and extended her family by hosting three Brazilian foreign exchange students, Pedro Mendes, Gabriel Carrijo and Danilo Mendes.
Betty was a member of Holy Family Church (Ss. Peter & Paul) in Bow Valley.
Betty is survived by nine children and spouses, daughter-in-law Joan Foxhoven of Wynot, Dan Foxhoven of Denver, Colo., Shirley (Harvey) Kreikemeier of West Point, Chuck (Rita) Foxhoven of Norfolk, Sharon Dykshoorn of Sioux City, Ron (Peg) Foxhoven of Lincoln, Karen (Alan) Kuchta of Wynot, Bob Foxhoven of Wayne, Dave Foxhoven of Parker, Colo., and Kristi Ricks (fiance James Valentine) of Dakota City; 37 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elsie Lauer of Hartington; and a sister-in-law, Marian Foxhoven of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Hesse; spouse Charles Foxhoven; daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Steve Hansen; son Terry Foxhoven; four brothers and their spouses. Richard (Ellen) Hesse, Ed (Laverda) Hesse, Al (Ethel) Hesse, Bud (Dorothy) Hesse; four sisters and their spouses, Helen (Ben) Piekenbrock, Loretta (Sylvester) Burbach, Mary Ann (Owen) Koenig, Sally Hesse; a brother-in-law, Don Lauer; and infant great-granddaughter, Piper Ann Foxhoven.
Pallbearers are Greg Foxhoven, Derek Foxhoven, Jason Kreikemeier, Bryan Foxhoven, Charles Foxhoven, Tom Kuchta, Tyler Kuchta and Elijah Foxhoven. Honorary pallbearers are all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.