...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona county. In Nebraska, Knox,
Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Elizabeth Foxhoven

BOW VALLEY — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Foxhoven, 91, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.

Elizabeth Foxhoven died Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

