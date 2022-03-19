BOW VALLEY — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Foxhoven, 91, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.
Elizabeth Foxhoven died Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.