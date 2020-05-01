Elizabeth Dick

ELKHORN — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Dick, 53, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Brad Zook will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at funeral home with the family present.
She died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
———
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the amount of seating is limited. However, the service can be view via webcasting on reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emily Abbas. Beth is survived by her spouse, Dallas, and her daughter, Kaitlyn, both of Omaha; her sisters, Brenda Abbas of Wisconsin, Rebekah Lyon of Monument, Colo., and Beverly of Harvard.
Memorials can be made to Royal Family Kids Camp and can be left or mailed to the funeral home.