Elizabeth Bender

Elizabeth Bender

HUMPHREY — Services for Elizabeth Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue an hour prior to services Friday, also at the church.

Elizabeth Bender died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2021

Liz was born June 30, 1930, in Platte County to Joe and Regina (Dusel) Dohmen. She attended grade school at St. Bernard. Liz boarded in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1948.

On Feb. 15, 1950, Liz was united in marriage to Melvin Bender at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They welcomed three children — Linda, Jim and Michael. Over the 91 years of her life in Humphrey, Liz enjoyed meeting and making many new friends. She worked for Engel’s Bakery and Klub 81 in Humphrey, the Columbus Horse Races and was a social worker for numerous years at Countryside Home in Madison.

She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey and the Christian Mothers.

Liz resided on the same farm since her marriage to Melvin. She was a devoted spouse and mother. She will be remembered for her delicious fried chicken, chocolate chip cookies, spaghetti and doughnuts.

Liz treasured the many wonderful memories of family gatherings, Nebraska football games and playing Sheephead. Most of all, Liz loved her children and their children — great and grand.

Liz is survived by a daughter, Linda (Galyn) Moeller of Columbus; two sons, Jim Bender of Humphrey and Michael (Nancy) Bender of Humphrey; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty (Kenny) Brandt of Humphrey; sisters-in-law Sharon Dohmen of Madison, Pat Dohmen of Humphrey, Jane Dohmen of Monroe and MaryAnn Bender of Humphrey; brother-in-law Tom Wemhoff of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Regina Dohmen; her spouse, Melvin Bender; her brothers, Mike, Ferd, Vince and Erv Dohmen; and sisters Rosalia Werner, Dolores Zach and Ann Chandler.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice. Mask and hand sanitizer will be made available for visitors to use at the services.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

