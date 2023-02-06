ATKINSON — Services for Eliza Rzeszotarski, 84, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Eliza Rzeszotarski died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson, the Northeast Chapter of Compassionate Friends or the Atkinson Public Library.