Elise Kendall Scheffel

With sadness for all who knew her, Elise Scheffel passed to a better place on Nov. 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Norfolk to Albert William Kendall and Margaret Elise Unthank.
Elise attended Cottey College for a year on a P.E.O. scholarship. She then received her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska. After teaching in Colorado for a few years, she moved to San Francisco in 1965 and taught at Taylor Middle School in Millbrae. Teaching young minds was her gift and passion. She could relate many exciting, interesting stories concerning her times in San Francisco during the 1960s, including volunteer work in drug abuse counseling in the Haight Ashbury and as an ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher.
In Elise’s own words: “In 1965, I moved to San Francisco, the most wonderful city in the world. For many years I had an apartment on Russian Hill with a view encompassing the entire city. For 16 years I was enthralled by the city, the aura, the people, the ideas, the parties, the theater, the music, the cuisine, bicycling across the Golden Gate Bridge and in the wine country in Napa, everything!”
Elise married Jim Scheffel in 1982 at a beautiful ceremony in Napa, Calif. They have since been inseparable in body and spirit.
Elise moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and had an active schedule as an adjunct English instructor at Anchorage Community College for four years. She returned to full-time teaching as an English teacher in the Anchorage School District. During that time she helped develop and was part of the staff of Elitnaurvik-Within-East, a nationally recognized school-within-a-school program for native Alaska and Native American students. Elise, until moving to the Oregon Rogue Valley in 1994, was an active participant with Jim in the range of outdoor activities in Alaska. They spent as much time as they could in the outdoors, staking wilderness land, spending weekends hiking or skiing into a roadless lakeside cabin with a view of Mount McKinley, taking three years to build a custom home on a lake in Anchorage complete with geese, arctic loons, muskrat and moose.
During her entire life, Elise had an enduring spiritual love of nature and all its beauty and belief in the creator of all things beautiful in life. To describe Elise: Love to everyone she met, sincerity, openness, compassion and a goal to enjoy the very essence of life. She lived to put others before herself as reflected in her teaching, loving marriage and her close contact with relatives and friends. If you were on Elise’s list you were always remembered at holidays, birthdays and maybe just in between! A card shop was never to be passed by. She sent hundreds and each one especially selected and personalized.
An enthusiastic traveler, Elise had many wonderful adventures traveling the world with Jim and friends, including most of Europe, Russia, China, France, a Panama Canal cruise, the Baltic Sea, with particularly wonderful memories of Tuscany and Umbria in Italy. For other activities, she especially enjoyed walking around the lake and along Obenchain Road, the symphony, fine literature and fine dining. Elise formed many close relationships with new friends in the Rogue Valley and in her words: “I am especially looking forward to being an active member of very special P.E.O. Chapter CP and to becoming involved in my new community.” Elise did indeed make lasting relationships with many ladies of Chapter CP.
Elise thoroughly loved the beauty of nature and being surrounded by it in a new home on a lake near Eagle Point. She had particular pride in her diligent effort to provide perpetual protection for the land with the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy. In Elise’s words: “A moment ago I glanced out the window at an eagle swooping down on a cluster of wood ducks, mallards, and coots. Across the lake the whiteness of five swans echoes the snow covered peak of Mount McLoughlin. We share our space with songbirds, elk, coyotes, bobcats, and although we have never seen one, wandering cougars. White pelicans, swans and other migrating water fowl spend several weeks on our lake. Geese, ducks, turkey vultures, hawks, great blue herons and osprey nest nearby. Seasonal rains create overflowing water roaring, rushing, swirling down the inlet into the pastures. Grasses shine emerald green.” Elise continued living in her beloved home surrounded by nature until one week before her passing.
Elise loved her cats and dogs. Connections of constant companionship and devotion developed over years of mutual love. Trips to the vet were almost without number for 12 cats and three dogs! Elise loved, laughed, and cried with each phase of their lives. They were very special to her.
Throughout her life, Elise gave unfailing love, devotion and strength to her family and friends both in times of joy and sorrow. Her enthusiasm and zest for life were always evident and always encompassed her loving connection with others.
Elise is survived by her husband, Jim; sisters-in-law Beth Kendall and Judy Kendall; niece Ann Lauson (Aaron); great nephews Jones Lauson, Tyler Kendall, and William (Bugsy) Kendall; and cousins Robert and Jim Fleming. She was predeceased by her brothers, Bill and George Kendall, and nephew William Howard (Howie) Kendall.
There will be no service at this time. In the spring, there will be a celebration of Elise’s life. Thank you to the staff of Providence Hospital. The Palliative Care team including Shannon, Cynthia, and Katie are particularly remembered and thanked for their concern and compassion. Thank you, Dr. Tran, for taking excellent care of Elise and for spending so much personal time with her and Jim.
Contributions in Elise’s memory may be made to the Providence Community Health Foundation/Palliative Care Fund, 940 Royal Ave., Suite 410, Medford, OR 97504.