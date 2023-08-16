Elise Kelley

FREMONT — Elise N. (Malmberg) Kelley, 48, Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Anthony Gerber will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church Educational Fund or the Autism Center of Nebraska.
1974-2023
Elise Nicole (Malmberg) Kelley was born Sept. 13, 1974, in O’Neill to Gary and Barb (Frese) Malmberg.
Elise grew up in O’Neill and was a 1993 graduate of O’Neill High School. She graduated from UNK, University of Nebraska at Kearney, in 1998. In 2000, she received her occupational therapy degree from Newman University in Wichita, Kan. Within the last few years, she received her pediatric occupational therapist certification from USC, University of Southern California. She received her master’s degree in pediatric occupational therapy from University of Wisconsin and was currently in the doctoral program at Methodist Health System in Omaha. She holds multiple certifications and endorsements in pediatric occupational therapy.
She worked at Heartspring Health in Wichita and then started her own practice in Wichita. For the last 10 years, she was an outpatient therapist at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Her passion was working with children with sensory disorders, especially autism. Many called her the child whisperer.
Elise married Brian Kelley on Jan. 15, 2015, in Jamaica.
Elise was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, PEO, American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and Alpha Phi Sorority at UNK. She had a knack for decorating and liked to work with flowers. She loved spending time at her parents’ place at Fort Randall Dam.
She is survived by her spouse, Brian; stepsons Jack and Josh Kelley, all of Fremont; parents Gary and Barb Malmberg of O’Neill; brothers Casey Malmberg of Blair and Cole (D.D.) Malmberg of Minneapolis, Kan.; parents-in-law Ned and Linelle Kelley of Inman; special nieces and nephew, Reata, Tye and Coy Malmberg, and her loving dog, Zoey.
Elise was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.