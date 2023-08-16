Elise Kelley

 Skip to main content
FREMONT — Elise N. (Malmberg) Kelley, 48, Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Anthony Gerber will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church Educational Fund or the Autism Center of Nebraska.

1974-2023

Elise Nicole (Malmberg) Kelley was born Sept. 13, 1974, in O’Neill to Gary and Barb (Frese) Malmberg.

Elise grew up in O’Neill and was a 1993 graduate of O’Neill High School. She graduated from UNK, University of Nebraska at Kearney, in 1998. In 2000, she received her occupational therapy degree from Newman University in Wichita, Kan. Within the last few years, she received her pediatric occupational therapist certification from USC, University of Southern California. She received her master’s degree in pediatric occupational therapy from University of Wisconsin and was currently in the doctoral program at Methodist Health System in Omaha. She holds multiple certifications and endorsements in pediatric occupational therapy.

She worked at Heartspring Health in Wichita and then started her own practice in Wichita. For the last 10 years, she was an outpatient therapist at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Her passion was working with children with sensory disorders, especially autism. Many called her the child whisperer.

Elise married Brian Kelley on Jan. 15, 2015, in Jamaica.

Elise was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, PEO, American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and Alpha Phi Sorority at UNK. She had a knack for decorating and liked to work with flowers. She loved spending time at her parents’ place at Fort Randall Dam.

She is survived by her spouse, Brian; stepsons Jack and Josh Kelley, all of Fremont; parents Gary and Barb Malmberg of O’Neill; brothers Casey Malmberg of Blair and Cole (D.D.) Malmberg of Minneapolis, Kan.; parents-in-law Ned and Linelle Kelley of Inman; special nieces and nephew, Reata, Tye and Coy Malmberg, and her loving dog, Zoey.

Elise was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

