Eli Porter

ALBION — Services for Eli J. Porter, 9-year-old son of Jon and Joann Porter of Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials can be given at Eli Joseph Porter’s Memorial website and will be used to provide things that little boys enjoy, like playground equipment, trees, swing-sets, dodge balls, etc.