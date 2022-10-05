 Skip to main content
CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil.

Eli Ebel died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at CHI Health in Plainview.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

2019-2022

A luncheon will follow at the Creighton Community Center and Inn.

Eli Victor Ebel, son of Greg and Kari (Wagner) Ebel, was born Nov. 10, 2019, at Omaha. Eli touched so many lives in his short two and a half years. He allowed his family to start new friendships with those they now call family, helped them see the world in a different perspective and showed them just how much love one little boy could bring into the world. His smile and giggles could fill a room.

He was a fighter through many obstacles, had a sunny disposition and was so proud of himself when he learned something new, which he was always doing. Music, vibrations and swinging were some of his favorite things to do. Eli loved going to therapy and daycare to see all of his friends.

Eli knew nothing but love throughout his lifetime. He knew no strangers and seemed to know when someone needed a hug or a cuddle. Being in the middle of the action was his favorite place to be. Eli loved his brothers immensely and always wanted to be near them, joining in the fun.

He will be sorely missed by all those who loved him.

Eli is survived by his parents, Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre; brothers, Zachary and Garrett; grandparents Gerald and Peg Ebel and Gary and Kathy Wagner, all of Winnetoon; great-grandparents Beverly and Don Eggen of Bloomfield and Harold and Shirley Kehne of Winnetoon; aunts and uncles Tom (Courtney) Ebel, Rick (Heather) Ebel, Kylee (Casey) Hinn, Kirby (Jared) Roffers, Kasey Wagner and Kory (Rylee Stoltz) Wagner; and cousins Aeddon, Anneliese, Audrey, Ella, August, Brooks, Jackson, Jake, Kole and Kaylee; and many great aunts and uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Francis and Mary Ebel, Edward and Shirley Wagner and LaVerne Lamprecht.

