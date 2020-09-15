NELIGH — Services for Eleanor Hemenway, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
1930-2020
Eleanor passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home near Monroe surrounded by family.
Eleanor C. Hemenway was born on Dec. 3, 1930, in Creighton to Henry and Mary (Putjenter) Ebel. She graduated from St. Ludger Catholic School in 1948.
She was united in marriage to Dennis C. Hemenway on June 11, 1951, at St Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton, where they settled and started a family. They were married for 50 wonderful years.
In 1968, they purchased a farm just outside of Neligh, where she spent the remainder of her life. She was a teacher, farm wife, loving mom and grandma, bookkeeper and nurturing caregiver.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen Bonner of Sioux City, Patricia Wagner of Belden, Georgia Jasper of Monroe, Marilyn Rader (Galen) of Brunswick, Rodney Hemenway of Creighton, Alan Hemenway (Deb) of Elgin, Duane Hemenway of Newman Grove, Beth Damme (Todd) of Neligh and Edward Hemenway (Anne) of Neligh; a sister, Pauline Bethune (Cliff) of Randolph; a sister-in-law, Georgia Ebel of Omaha; 34 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; two sons, Joseph Hemenway and Micheal Hemenway; two son-in-laws, Micheal Bonner and Richard (Dick) Jasper; four brothers and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis Church or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.