BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Ammon, 90, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and will continue Thursday until the time of the service.
Eleanor Ammon died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in the Rock County Hospital in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the Rock County Hospital, the United Methodist Church or to the Rock County Ambulance Association.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is handling arrangements.