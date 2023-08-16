 Skip to main content
Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the funeral chapel.

Eldon Mundorf died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1932-2023

Eldon was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Merriman. He was the eighth child of 10 born to Merton and Katherine (Horst) Mundorf. At the age of 5, the family moved to a farm near Littleburg, S.D. Eldon attended grade school in Littleburg and later moved to Valentine and graduated from Valentine High School in 1949.

Eldon married Willis “Willie” Stetter on May 24, 1951. To this union, five children were born. In 1957, Eldon began working for Gillette Dairy in Valentine and a year later the family moved to Norfolk, where he became sales manager. Gillette Dairy was acquired by Roberts Dairy, where he became branch manager until his retirement in 2000.

Eldon and Willie enjoyed over 70 years together spending time camping, hunting and fishing, cruising and traveling. Together, they enjoyed collecting antiques. They especially enjoyed being with their children and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in various activities.

Eldon is survived by his five children, Terri Hughes of Norfolk, Bill Mundorf of Hot Springs, S.D., John (Lynn) Mundorf of Mullen, Randy (Kathy) Mundorf of Spearfish, S.D., Sheila (Mark) Dreismeier of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother Jerry Mundorf of Elgin; brothers-in-law Dick Watts of Burwell and Bob (Delia) Stetter of Valentine; sister-in-law Jimmie Gates of Gordon; and several nieces and nephews.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Katherine; his spouse, Willis on Dec. 20, 2021; four brothers and four sisters, Jack, Merrill, Katherine, Evelyne, Lyle, Jean, Darrell and Delores; and grandson-in-law Kent Tegeler.

Musician for the service will be Hannah Cmeyla. Casketbearers will be Luke Hughes, Abraham Hughes, Miles Mundorf, Joe Mundorf, Jake Mundorf and Ian Hansen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

