Eldon Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon H. Meyer, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW 1644, both of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until service time on Thursday also at the church.
He died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.