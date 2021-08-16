Eldon Hetrick

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon D. “Bud” Hetrick, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.

Hetrick died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1930-2021

Eldon Dale “Bud” Hetrick was born Jan. 15, 1930, in Pierce, the son of George J. and Dora (Keller) Hetrick. He attended Pierce country school, rural District 22, to the eighth grade and graduated from Pierce High School in 1948.

He married Shirley J. Zimmer on Sept. 10, 1950, at the Pierce Congregational Church in Pierce. The couple lived west of Pierce and farmed. They moved into Pierce in 2015. He was an avid follower and supporter of the Pierce Bluejay athletics, band and choir for many years.

He was an active member of Stark Valley Methodist Church in rural Plainview for 50 years. He later became a member of United Methodist Church in Pierce. He served on the Pierce School Board for eight and a half years, serving as secretary, and on the Pierce County Extension Board, Farm Bureau Board and was active showing purebred Angus cattle.

Survivors include his spouse of 70 years, Shirley Hetrick of Pierce; sons Randall (Dianne) Hetrick of Norfolk; daughter Beverly (Mark) Luebe of Pierce; son Alan (Dianne) Hetrick of Pierce; sister-in-law Fern Hetrick of Norfolk; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dora; brother Norris; sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Leo Miller; and brother-in-law Donald and Millie Zimmer.

Music will be provided by organist Emilie Harrison and soloist Duane Christiansen.

Casketbearers will be Tim Barnes, Jared Hetrick, Nick Hetrick, Brent Luebe, Brad Marks, Byron Unseld and Grant Lambrecht. Honorary casketbearers will be Johanna Barnes, Sarah Hetrick, Audrey Marks, Sarah Luebe, George Prince, Gary Zimmer, Emily Lambrecht, Brynnlee Marks, Alyvia Marks, Claire Barnes, Elle Barnes, Matthew Luebe and Michael Luebe.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

