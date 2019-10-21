Eldon Haisch

LAUREL — Services for Eldon F. Haisch, 81, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Roy Morris will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by Laurel Veterans Post 4504 & 54, along with the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.
He died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.