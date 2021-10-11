WISNER — Services for Elder Schultz, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Elder Schultz died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2021
Elder Dean Schultz was born with his twin brother, Elden, on Jan. 31, 1938, at home in rural Wisner to Roland and Olga (Heller) Schultz. He was baptized and confirmed in St. John’s Lutheran Church. Elder attended country school until the sixth grade and then parochial Lutheran school for seventh and eighth grades. He farmed with his dad and helped his neighbors by walking corn rows and baling hay.
Elder enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 19. He served in Washington State as a C.O. driver at headquarters.
He met Sandra Christensen at the Lyons Park Skating Rink. They dated for one and a half to two years and were united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1959, at Sandra’s parents’ home in Lyons. In 1960, they moved to Inglewood, Calif.
Elder worked at a plastic and rubber plant. Their first two daughters, Tamie and Terie, were born there. In 1963, they moved back to Wisner to farm.
Elder worked for Warren Alfson doing farm work and cattle feeding. He then worked for Bill Holland and Holland Feedyards south of Wisner for 11 years. They added two more children to their family, Tracy and Dean. In 1973, they moved to Elder’s parents’ farm and farmed. Another daughter, Darla was born.
Elder’s hobby and passion was riding and raising quarter horses. In 2008, Elder retired and they moved into Wisner. At that time, his hobbies changed to card playing with his friends and helping Sandra spoil the daycare children and grandchildren.
They were members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner.
Survivors include children and their families, Tamie and Allen Tramp of Lincoln and daughters Tori and Tessa Tramp; Terie and Tim Barth of Pilger and family Bridget Barth, Jacob and Molly Barth, Caleb Barth, Mikaela and Darrin Davis and children Micah, Jonah, Beniah and Jemmah; Tracy and Walter Starr of Amarillo, Texas, and family Jesse Starr, Levi Starr, Samuel Starr, Ruthie Starr, Evie Starr and children Dakota and Skylar; Dean Schultz of Wisner and daughter Zoey Schultz; Darla and Shawn Servi of Lincoln and children Mila, Rowan and Ryder Servi; sisters Marlene and DeVern Brand of Wisner and Darlene and Jim Happel of Bloomington, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Karen Schultz of Columbus.
Elder was preceded in death by his spouse Sandra on July 6, 2020, his parents, Roland and Olga Schultz, and siblings Leland and Lucille Schultz, Ronnie Schultz and Elden Schultz.