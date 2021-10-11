You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elder Schultz

Elder Schultz

WISNER — Services for Elder Schultz, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Elder Schultz died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.

1938-2021

Elder Dean Schultz was born with his twin brother, Elden, on Jan. 31, 1938, at home in rural Wisner to Roland and Olga (Heller) Schultz. He was baptized and confirmed in St. John’s Lutheran Church. Elder attended country school until the sixth grade and then parochial Lutheran school for seventh and eighth grades. He farmed with his dad and helped his neighbors by walking corn rows and baling hay.

Elder enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 19. He served in Washington State as a C.O. driver at headquarters.

He met Sandra Christensen at the Lyons Park Skating Rink. They dated for one and a half to two years and were united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1959, at Sandra’s parents’ home in Lyons. In 1960, they moved to Inglewood, Calif.

 Elder worked at a plastic and rubber plant. Their first two daughters, Tamie and Terie, were born there. In 1963, they moved back to Wisner to farm.

Elder worked for Warren Alfson doing farm work and cattle feeding. He then worked for Bill Holland and Holland Feedyards south of Wisner for 11 years. They added two more children to their family, Tracy and Dean. In 1973, they moved to Elder’s parents’ farm and farmed. Another daughter, Darla was born.

Elder’s hobby and passion was riding and raising quarter horses. In 2008, Elder retired and they moved into Wisner. At that time, his hobbies changed to card playing with his friends and helping Sandra spoil the daycare children and grandchildren.

They were members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner.

Survivors include children and their families, Tamie and Allen Tramp of Lincoln and daughters Tori and Tessa Tramp; Terie and Tim Barth of Pilger and family Bridget Barth, Jacob and Molly Barth, Caleb Barth, Mikaela and Darrin Davis and children Micah, Jonah, Beniah and Jemmah; Tracy and Walter Starr of Amarillo, Texas, and family Jesse Starr, Levi Starr, Samuel Starr, Ruthie Starr, Evie Starr and children Dakota and Skylar; Dean Schultz of Wisner and daughter Zoey Schultz; Darla and Shawn Servi of Lincoln and children Mila, Rowan and Ryder Servi; sisters Marlene and DeVern Brand of Wisner and Darlene and Jim Happel of Bloomington, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Karen Schultz of Columbus.

Elder was preceded in death by his spouse Sandra on July 6, 2020, his parents, Roland and Olga Schultz, and siblings Leland and Lucille Schultz, Ronnie Schultz and Elden Schultz.

Tags

In other news

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post …

Vernon Mihulka

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Daniel Vrtiska

Daniel Vrtiska

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Leonard Potts

Leonard Potts

CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Daniel Vrtiska Sr.

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska Sr., 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.

Morton McBride

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Morton A. “Mort” McBride, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara