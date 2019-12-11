Elberta James

NORFOLK — Services for Elberta C. James, 94, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Bob Dainton will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Friday.
She died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1925-2019
Elberta was born on June 5, 1925, the daughter of Elbert Noah and Bertilla Magdalina (Hoos) Downs. She was raised on the family farm, attended District 118 country school and graduated from Neligh High School in 1944.
During World War II, Elberta worked at several stores, as well as on the farm, and she was very proud to babysit where she was needed.
On June 19, 1946, Elberta married Henry Portor James at the Methodist parsonage of Neligh. To that union, four children were born. They lived on the farm, where they raised children, and she work at Bert’s Cafe for several years before later moving to Tilden. They then moved to Neligh, where she proudly became a certified nurse. She was employed at the Neligh Hospital and the Neligh Nursing Home. After major back surgery forced her into early retirement, she enjoyed living at different locations around her children and siblings and enjoying her children and grandchildren.
Elberta is survived by her children: Richard (Louise) James of Lincoln, Karolyn House (Richard) of Neligh, Marilyn Margritz of Norfolk (Tom Margritz) Kenesaw; 19 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Bertilla Downs; her spouse, Henry Porter James; her son, Henry Porter II; a great-grandchild, Matthew Schindler; a great-great-grandchild, Koda Kubert and a son-in-law, Roland House. Also preceding her were her siblings: infant triplets, Robert, Rubert and Roberta; a brother, Peter Downs; and two sisters, Evelyn Olson and Elsa Mather.
