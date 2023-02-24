PAPILLION — Memorial services for Elaine A. Schreiber, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Trinity Church in Papillion.
Elaine Schreiber died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
1934-2023
Elaine Ann Schreiber was born July 19, 1934, on a farm west of Coleridge to her parents, Ralph and Ruth Westadt. She attended country school and graduated from Magnet High School in 1951.
Elaine was a beautician for a number of years before working at the Sarpy County Clerk’s office. She retired in 1996. Elaine enjoyed growing plants and flowers, socializing, decorating, celebrating birthdays, laughing and being around friends and family.
She is survived by a sister, Lorraine Stanfield, of La Vista, and a brother, Ralph Westadt of Aurora, Colo. She will be greatly missed by her stepsons and their families, as well as three nieces, three nephews, their spouses and children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jim Schreiber; her sister-in-law, Norma Seagren Westadt; and a stepson, Dan Schreiber.