OSMOND — Services for Elaine J. Peterson, 85, of Osmond, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Elaine Peterson died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Avera hospital in Yankton.

1936-2022

Elaine Peterson was born July 3, 1936, in Curtis to John and Edith (Herrick) Turner. She was baptized on April 11, 1937, and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Curtis.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in 1956.

She married Wendell Peterson on March 8, 1956, at Curtis. The couple spent time in Norman, Okla., Millington, Tenn., and Norfolk, Va., while in the military. They returned to Curtis to farm until 2007. In 2007, they moved to Osmond.

They enjoyed wintering in Bullhead City, Ariz., for many years. Elaine was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, L.W.M.L. Elaine took pride in her garden, sewing crafts.

Elaine always sent cards to everyone that was important to her. Her life was dedicated to her family in every way. Elaine loved spending time with her family and friends, it was a complete joy to her.

Elaine was a true servant to her Lord.

She was loved by all who met her, especially her four children, Terry, Randy, Tina and Darren.

She is survived by her spouse, Wendell Peterson; children Terry (Sandy) Peterson, Randy (Kelly) Peterson, Tina (Steve) Kumm and Darren (Danielle) Peterson; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Ruth) Turner, David Turner and Dale (Carrie) Turner; sisters Connie (Terry) Kamparth and Ellen (Gary) Kuenning; brothers-in-law Ronald (Sharon) Peterson and Wayne Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Turner; infant sister Alyce Mae Turner; brother Charles Turner; and sister-in-law Marlene Morthole.

Organist for the services will be Lori Koehler with congregational hymns “I’m But A Stranger Here,” “The Lamb” and “Great Is Thy Faithfullness.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

