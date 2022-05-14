VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
Elaine Mott died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner.
1925-2022
Elaine Alice Mott was born July 20, 1925, at home in Venus, Nebraska, to August and Bessie (Buxton) Block. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Venus. Elaine attended elementary school at Pleasant Hill 59 and Midway School District 125. She then attended Orchard High School for two years, working for her room and board at the Josephine (Mott) Groeling home. Elaine finished high school at Creighton, graduating in 1943. After high school, she spent the summer in Omaha, working at Tip Top Products making hair curlers. Elaine then taught school at Midway School District 125 for two years.
On March 3, 1945, Elaine was united in marriage to James L. Mott at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Venus. They lived on the Mott farm in Walnut for two years before making Verdigre their forever home. To this union, three daughters were born, Diana, Sharon and Shirley.
Elaine was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre and was a charter member there. She also was a member of the Lutheran Ladies Aide. Elaine was employed part time as a secretary for N&B Gas for many years and she also called for local news for the Verdigre Eagle. When Alpine Village Retirement Center opened in 1972, she worked as a nurse’s aide, later becoming a care staff member, which she enjoyed for 15 years, making sure the residents were well taken care of.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she spent many hours on hobbies such as gardening and canning, tending to flowers, watching the birds at her feeders, reading, cooking and baking for family, making their favorites such as potato salad, cream puff dessert and kolaches. Elaine also got great enjoyment from sewing many quilts, crocheting and embroidering. She continued embroidering even after entering the Wisner Care Center in February 2020. Elaine finished enough blocks to complete 2½ quilts and numerous tea towels before her death.
She dearly loved her family and not only did she attend her grandchildren’s events but even her great-grandchildren’s. Elaine was there for support and loved helping out when a new baby would come home from the hospital, giving confidence to the new parents.
Elaine’s husband, Jim, died March 4, 2005, one day after their 60th wedding anniversary. He was the love of her life, and she was a wonderful caretaker for the last few years of his life. They spent many years fishing, camping and traveling together, the Black Hills and Lobster Lake in Minnesota being a couple of their favorite destinations.
After Jim’s death, Elaine continued to reside in Verdigre keeping busy with various clubs and playing cards at the Senior Citizens Center. In the fall of 2018, at the age of 93, she left Verdigre to stay with her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Eric Robinson and Shirley and Ted Kinnison for 15 months before entering the Care Center in Wisner. During her stay in the center, Elaine never complained and made the best of it even when visits were restricted from her family due to the pandemic. During these times she enjoyed visits through the window. Elaine was able to stay strong through all her trials as she looked forward to frequent visits from grandkids and great-grandkids, Daren, Dana, James and Laura, Jon, Beth and their dog Molly, Mark, Amber, Jacob and Olivia and daughters and sons-in-law.
Elaine is survived by her three daughters, Diana Sukup of Verdigre, Sharon (Eric) Robinson of Yutan and Shirley (Ted) Kinnison of Wisner. She had five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren: Melissa Sukup, Christine Drobny and family, Jon (Beth) Robinson and family, Amber (Mark) Bradley and their children, Jacob and Olivia, and Daren (Dana) Kinnison and their children, James and her namesake Laura “Elaine;” sister Lorene Kinnison; sister-in-law Jackie Block; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim; parents August and Bessie Block; brother Gordon Block; sister and brother-in-law Elinor and Leo Sukup; brother-in-law Floyd Kinnison; nephew Paul Kinnison; son-in-law Larry Sukup; and father-in-law and mother-in-law James A. and Julia Mott.
Elaine very much appreciated all those who remembered her with visits, phone calls, flowers, cards and letters. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Elaine was a positive, kind person who was still teaching life lessons to her family, even as her own life was fading. She was and always will be a shining example to us all.
Death takes the body, our minds hold the memories, our hearts keep the love, our faith lets us know we will meet again.