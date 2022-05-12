VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Elaine Mott died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner.
In other news
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.
PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.
PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Joseph Cemetery in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Ethel Huntley, 93, Bloomfield, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ethel Huntley died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
CLARKSON — Services for Marylin M. Machacek, 89, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Elaine Mott died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty A. Mueller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Mike Escen will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.