Elaine Michaels

MADISON – Private services for Elaine A. Michaels, 90, Madison, were Monday, April 6, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
1929-2020
Elaine was born June 17, 1929, in Lindsay, to Louis and Elizabeth (Kurtenbach) Beiermann. She graduated from Lindsay Holy Family Catholic High School.
On Sept. 16, 1950, she married Robert Delmar Michaels at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple lived on the family farm west of Madison until 1982, when they moved into Madison.
Elaine’s hobbies included embroidery, reading and baking pies. She was an avid sports fan who loved her Husker football.
She is survived by her children: Marilyn Golter of Orchard, Randy and his spouse, Linda Michaels of Norfolk, and Sherry Unger and her spouse Richard Jurgens of Madison; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Berniece Beiermann of Moline, Ill.; and nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her siblings and their spouses, Marge (Ron) Tvrdy, Betty (Bob) Kline, LaVerna Coates, Mark Beiermann, Fritz Beiermann and Edgar (Chieko) Beiermann; and son-in-law Paul Golter.