WAYNE — Services for Elaine D. Menke, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Wayne.
Elaine Menke died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is handling arrangements.
1929-2021
Elaine Dora Menke was born Oct. 27, 1929, on the family farm southwest of Wakefield to Otto and Johanna (Longe) Test. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church southwest of Wakefield. She graduated from Wayne High School and received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College.
Elaine married Lester Menke on March 6, 1949, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. She farmed with her spouse, Lester, at several locations throughout Wayne County until they retired and moved to Wayne in 1993. During her retirement, she and her spouse, Lester, worked for the Wayne Greenhouse, delivering flowers for about 10 years.
Elaine is survived by children Pat Koehne of Omaha, Karen Von Busch (Tim) of Lincoln, Charles Menke (Peg) of Norfolk and Byron Menke (Julie Eden) of Treynor, Iowa; as well as 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and one step great-great granddaughter.
Elaine was preceded in death by parents Otto and Johanna (Longe) Test; spouse Lester in 2019; son-in-law Tom Von Bush; sisters and brothers-in-law Gladys (Elmer) Rinehart and Bernice (Harlan) Kratke; a brother and sisters-in-law, Otto Test Jr., Ester Mae and Iona “Sis” Test; and several additional in-laws.
Elaine’s family appreciates your thoughts and kindness and invites you to lunch in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be directed to the Menke family.