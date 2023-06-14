 Skip to main content
Elaine Lund

CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Elaine E. Lund, 87, of Hutchinson, Minn., will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the American Legion Post 267 in Clearwater.

Elaine Lund died March 17, 2023, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson.

1936-2023

There will be a catered meal provided. There will also be a time of honoring Elaine’s spouse, Melvin Lund, who died Nov. 1, 2019.

Elaine Eloise was born March 3, 1936, in Ewing to Arthur and Dortha (Allen) Coover. She attended country school through the eighth grade in Holt and Antelope counties. She grew up in rural Neligh, the youngest of 10 children.

Elaine met Melvin “Mike” while skating at the roller rink in Neligh. She married Melvin A. Lund on Aug. 28, 1953, in Neligh. Elaine was a member of the Clearwater Church of Christ. Elaine and Melvin raised five children. Together, they farmed for 34 years near Clearwater, raising crops, beef cattle and dairy cattle. Elaine was an active part of the farming operations. Elaine raked hay in the fields, carried grain and water to the hogs and tended the chickens (both laying and broiler).

She enjoyed gardening, baking (including decorating event cakes) and canning. She would make pancakes for her family as big as a dinner plate. Her pies were so deep, they usually ran over in the oven. She was often trying new things. Quilt making and elaborate macrame projects, as well as ceramics, were things she enjoyed. She also loved playing cards, especially solitaire, and going to dances. After leaving the farm, they lived in Neligh for 19 years and then moved to Parkston, S.D., in 2006. They moved to Hutchinson, Minn., in 2017 to be closer to family.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother; her spouse Melvin in 2019; grandson Phillip; granddaughter Tracy; great-granddaughter Autumn; and siblings Laverne, Evelyn, Ethel, Kenneth, Arthur Jr., Vernard, Robert, Lyle and Leonard.

She is survived by her children, Randall (Cindy) Lund of O’Neill, Patricia (Doug Simons) Tuttle of Atkinson, Ronald (Jayne) Lund of Lewistown, Mont., Richard (Laura) Lund of Grove City, Minn., and Michelle (Richard) Nekuda of Filley; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Elaine’s last three years were spent in memory care. She knew us, and was able to visit and laugh with us. She usually would compliment the girls. “Isn’t she beautiful?!” She was spunky and delightful and at times not. We often heard, “I love you, forever and ever.” She became family to those who cared for her as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Prairie Senior Cottages of Hutchinson, 1310 Bradford St. SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350.

