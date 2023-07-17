Elaine Lingenfelter

 Skip to main content
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 07/17/2023 8:00 AM until 07/18/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge,
Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Holt, Johnson, Keya Paha, Knox,
Lancaster, Madison, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte,
Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton,
Thurston, Washington, Wayne, from July 17, 08:00 am through July
18, 12:00 am.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Elaine Lingenfelter

Elaine Lingenfelter

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1949-2023

She passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air.

Elaine Ann was born Sunday, July 24, 1949, in Wayne to Russell and Ruth (Lundberg) Johnson. She was a 1967 graduate of Wayne High School and Nettleton Business Training College of Sioux City.

On Dec. 5, 1970, Elaine married Charles “Bud” Lingenfelter in Wayne. The couple were blessed with four children: Kevin, Kory, Kristin and Kyle. Elaine worked as a bookkeeper for Lingenfelter Construction.

Bud and Elaine loved spending time together whether it was outdoors, biking, camping, working on many family projects and gardening. Her beloved family was very important to her, and she cherished every moment with them. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and participated in Priscilla's.

She is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Bud; children Kevin (Michelle) Lingenfelter of Norfolk, Kory (Kyley) Lingenfelter of Battle Creek, Kristin (Micah) Van Mannan of Orange City, Iowa, and Kyle (Katie) Lingenfelter of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; brothers Bruce (Yleen) Johnson and Carl (Peggy) Johnson, both of Wayne; and nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and infant grandson.

The family request memorials in Elaine’s name be directed to Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Waldo

Phyllis Waldo

O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

Mitsu Brunkhorst

Mitsu Brunkhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsu N. Brunkhorst, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Mitsu Brunkhorst died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Cleone Snider

Cleone Snider

BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.

Glen Stewart

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Mitsue Brunckhorst

Mitsue Brunckhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Merna Priestley

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Services for Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Merna Priestly died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Jack Morris

Jack Morris

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jack Morris will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Veranda Room at Divots. Jack died Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

