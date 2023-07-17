Elaine Lingenfelter

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1949-2023
She passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air.
Elaine Ann was born Sunday, July 24, 1949, in Wayne to Russell and Ruth (Lundberg) Johnson. She was a 1967 graduate of Wayne High School and Nettleton Business Training College of Sioux City.
On Dec. 5, 1970, Elaine married Charles “Bud” Lingenfelter in Wayne. The couple were blessed with four children: Kevin, Kory, Kristin and Kyle. Elaine worked as a bookkeeper for Lingenfelter Construction.
Bud and Elaine loved spending time together whether it was outdoors, biking, camping, working on many family projects and gardening. Her beloved family was very important to her, and she cherished every moment with them. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and participated in Priscilla's.
She is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Bud; children Kevin (Michelle) Lingenfelter of Norfolk, Kory (Kyley) Lingenfelter of Battle Creek, Kristin (Micah) Van Mannan of Orange City, Iowa, and Kyle (Katie) Lingenfelter of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; brothers Bruce (Yleen) Johnson and Carl (Peggy) Johnson, both of Wayne; and nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and infant grandson.
The family request memorials in Elaine’s name be directed to Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.