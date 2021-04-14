CLARKSON — Services for Elaine Kluthe, 74, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Saturday, all at the church.
She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or the Clarkson Fire Department.
1946-2021
The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Elaine M. Kluthe was born April 20, 1946, in West Point, to Fred and Tillie (Coufal) Gall. She graduated from Howells High School in Howells.
On Sept. 11, 1965, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Kluthe at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Elaine worked at D & L in Columbus before they purchased Clarkson Oil from Ken’s father. They later purchased a gas station in Leigh. The couple retired in 2008.
Elaine enjoyed playing bingo, Yahtzee, going to the casino and making chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren. Elaine believed in “pay-it-forward” and loved helping others. She provided sun catchers for the residence at the nursing home.
Elaine enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and playing bingo with them.
Elaine is survived by her spouse, Kenneth Kluthe of Clarkson; a daughter, Laurie (Andy) Olson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sons, Gary Kluthe of Rapid City, S.D., and Jeff (Michelle) Kluthe of North Bend; nine grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, Edwin (Julie) Gall of Creston; a sister, Janet (Dave) Eurek of Howells; a brother, Larry Gall of Howells; a sister, Phyllis (Richard) Bergland of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Brester of Howells.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Tillie Gall; a sister-in-law, Mary Gall; her parents-in-law, Irwin and Valeria Kluthe; a sister-in-law, Janet Hunke; and two brothers-in-law, Dean Kluthe and Reynold Brester.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.