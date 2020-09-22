Elaine Hanzlik

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine V. Hanzlik, 91, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
HARTINGTON — Services for Maurice H. Ketter, 84, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. “Mary” Leffers, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Creston.
NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Sharon L. Welsh, 79, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon H. Meyer, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW 16…
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. (Muller) Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Harrietta M. Nicholson, 96, Rock Port, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Tarkio, Mo. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Valley Cemetery in Moorhead, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Luis Montes, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.