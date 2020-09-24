Elaine Hanzlik

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine V. Hanzlik, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
She died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
———
Elaine was born on March 12, 1939, in Bloomfield, to Detlef and Dorothea (Hansen) Schuett.
She married James T. “Jim” Hanzlik on Nov. 6, 1948, at St. Andrew’s Church in Bloomfield. The couple was blessed with four daughters: Vicki, Jackie, Julie and Cindy.
Early on, Elaine worked as a housekeeper for Holiday Inn and the Villa Inn. She then served as a dietary aide at the Norfolk Regional Center for 20 years. In retirement, she worked in the deli department at Walmart.
Elaine loved growing flower and vegetable gardens. She walked twice a day around Skyview Lake for exercise. Her family will always remember her for her famous fried chicken, homemade rolls and pies. She crocheted many afghans and made decorative pillows for her grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Vicki (John) Wotring of Florida, Jackie Delp of Missouri and Cindy Behrens of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jim; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Gary Osborn; a son-in-law, Michael Behrens; her grandson, Todd Michael Drews; great-grandson Samuel John Wotring; brothers Emil, Alvin, Don, Herb, Ed, Dale and LeRoy; an infant sister, Ethel; and sisters Helen Weaver, Dorothy Bayly and Edna Bean.
