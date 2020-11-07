Elaine Freudenburg

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine M. Freudenburg, 87, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Bernard H. “Bernie” Clatanoff, 83, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
SPENCER — Graveside services for Dr. Jack C. Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Service for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
ALBION — Services for Donald H. “Don” Figgner, 88, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose. Military rites will be conducted by Sam Kimmer America…
NAPER — Private services for Thomas Brauer, 71, Naper, will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Cross will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the parish cemetery in Naper. Military honors will be provided by Veter…
NORFOLK — Services for Richard R. Hubert, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Upland Cemetery in Upland. The Rev. Nathan Abel will officiate at …
