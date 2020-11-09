Elaine Freudenburg

MADISON — Private services for Elaine M. Freudenburg, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. John Green Garden rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Elaine Marie was born in Platte County to Otto and Nora (Henke) Koch. She grew up on the family farm northeast of Columbus. Elaine was baptized on Aug. 27, 1933, and confirmed March 30, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Shell Creek. Elaine attended elementary school at Platte County District 2 and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1952.
Following graduation, Elaine helped work on the family farm. She married Richard Freudenburg at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Shell Creek on Feb. 20, 1968. Elaine was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, reading and gardening. Her greatest love was for God and her family.
She was survived by her children, Mark R. (Shelley) Freudenburg, Lynette (Todd) Kasik and Brian (Rhonda) Freudenburg, all of Madison; seven grandsons; a granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Phyllis (Frank) Kasal of Rogers; sister-in-law Norma Koch of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Richard, who passed away June 18, 1981; her brothers, Walter Koch and Hugo Koch; her sisters, Dolores Kallweit and infant sister Norma Koch; and a brother-in-law, Dayle Kallweit.
