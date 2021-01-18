Elaine Eucker

ALBION — Private services for Elaine E. Eucker, 95, Albion, will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2021
She passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Elaine Eleanor Eucker was born Aug. 26, 1925, to Walter and Ella (Werkmeister) Claus. She was baptized at age 11 at Green Garden Church in rural Madison.
On Mother’s Day, May 5, 1940, she was confirmed at age 14. There were four students in her class, including her sister, Iola. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. She attended country school for eight years and a year at St. Paul’s Parochial School, graduating from eighth grade.
Elaine married Carl Eucker on Aug. 26, 1946, at Green Garden Church. They began farming east of Newman Grove. During their seven years on this farm, Connie and Carmen were born. When Carmen was 3 in March 1954, they moved to a farm 5 miles west of Newman Grove. They were blessed with another daughter, Chawna. They ran a dairy operation until 1963. Making countless improvements on the farm, they earned the Boone County Conservation Award for soil and water conservation in 1963.
Carl and Elaine were known as caring neighbors while farming west of Newman Grove. This caring attitude carried over when they moved to Albion.
On May 11, 1978, they received Aksarben’s Good Neighbor Award. Elaine was friendly and “never knew a stranger.” She partially realized her dream of becoming a teacher through her years of teaching Sunday School. She taught 11 years at Trinity Lutheran in Newman Grove and three years at St. Paul’s in Albion. The majority of these years were patiently spent introducing the Lord’s Word to 3-year-olds.
Elaine was a loving mother and grandmother. She had her children take piano and swimming lessons. She helped Carl with the farming, painted the barn and outbuildings. She supplemented their income by selling eggs and dressed chickens.
Elaine and Carl enjoyed dancing at King’s ballroom, playing cards, camping and travel, visiting all 50 states, Panama and cruises.
Elaine excelled at gardening, cooking, canning, sewing, crocheting, embroidery and quilting. She passionately spent several years extensively researching and compiling the family history.
Elaine is survived by her three children, Connie Vitek of Fremont, Carmen (Vivian) Eucker of Albion and Chawna Dodendorf of Palmyra; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Carl Eucker in April 2018; a sister, Iola (Lesley) Kollars; a brother, Homer (Fern) Claus; and a son-in-law, Edward Vitek.
Memorials received by the family will be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.