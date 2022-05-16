CREIGHTON — Services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Elaine Darling died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Tags
In other news
BOW VALLEY — Services for Anthony “Mick” Wieseler, 78, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
CREIGHTON — Services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Elaine Darling died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Merrill L. “Mick” McDonald Jr., 55, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. There will be no formal services.
VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Roman Arens, 97, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Fore…
HOWELLS — Services for Ardyth Molacek, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
MADISON — Services for Jackie J. Carstens, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home. Jackie J. Carstens died on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Brookestone Acres in Columbus.