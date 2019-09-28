SPENCER — Private family services for Elaine Cizek, 71, of Spencer will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence.
|
Your news, Your way - Print, Online, Mobile
NORFOLK — Services for Ernest C. Volkmer Jr., 74, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo.
WEST POINT — Private graveside services for Michael J. “Mikey Joe” Tibbels, 51, Norfolk, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point under the direction of Stokely Funeral Home.
HUMPHREY — Services for Francis Sand, 91, of Humphrey, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in Saint Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Dartman, 80, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
PONCA — Memorial services for Jack R. Eiler, 62, of Ponca will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca.
NORFOLK — Visitation with family for Emilia A. Puls-Mansfield, 30, Norfolk, will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Inurnment will be at Spring Branch Cemetery at a later date.
TILDEN — Services for Bennet Knight Carnes, son of Michael Jr. and Jordan Carnes of Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Orchard.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Herbert Boecker, 87, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.