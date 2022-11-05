 Skip to main content
WISNER — Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert) Albers, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday an hour prior to the service at the church.

Elaine Albers died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

1934-2022

Elaine Faye Albers was born Nov. 29, 1934, at rural Wisner to George and Alvina (Brehmer) Hollman. Elaine was baptized Dec. 30, 1934, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner and confirmed April 10, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church south of Wisner. She attended Cuming County Rural School District 75 and Zion Lutheran Parochial School.

After the death of her father at the age of 1 year, she lived in Wisner at the home of her paternal grandmother. She later moved with her family to a farm south of Wisner after the marriage of her mother to her stepfather John Wubbenhorst.

Elaine was united in marriage to Robert Albers on Nov. 17, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. They were close to celebrating 65 years of marriage.

Elaine was a very faithful person and was a dedicated caregiver for a loved one. One of her life-long joys was growing beautiful flowers in her garden. She also had a special interest in genealogy and local area history, creating valuable records for family members.

Elaine was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. She served on the Banner Committee, was involved in Bible study and the Busy Fingers Quilting Group.

Survivors include her spouse, Robert Albers of Wisner; her children and their families, Kaye and spouse Rick Lippman of Norfolk and family Dustin Lippman and Christopher Lippman; David and spouse Deborah Albers of Firth and family Steven and spouse Ashley Albers (children Landon and Lucas) and Rachel and spouse Joey Henn (children Alvina, Brinley and Paetyn; and brother John and spouse Diana Wubbenhorst of Minden.

Elaine was preceded in death by her father, George Hollman; mother and stepfather Alvina and John Wubbenhorst; and sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Fred Timmerman.

