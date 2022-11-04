Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert Albers) Albers, 87, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Elaine Albers died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Peter C. “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private committal service will be at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Rezac died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
ORCHARD — Services for Pamela J. Hahn, 70, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the United Methodist Church of Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Darrel G. Rahn, 83, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HOSKINS — James L. “Jim” Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
