Eileen Wessel

HUMPHREY — Services for Eileen Wessel, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Wayne Pavela will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will resume on Monday an hour prior to services at the church.

She died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Duesman Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1927-2019

Eileen Ann Wessel was born on July 26, 1927, to Joseph and Cecelia (Weiser) Fuchs in Humphrey. She attended St. Francis Elementary School and graduated from St. Francis High in 1945. After working for Dr. Abst in Humphrey, she then worked as an operator for Northwestern Bell.

On July 26, 1958, Eileen was united in marriage to Honoratus “Onie” Wessel in Humphrey. They lived and farmed east of Humphrey. Eileen embraced her life as a farm spouse with gardening, canning, yardwork with beautiful flowers, raising chickens and sewing clothes for her family. Her cinnamon twists were the best. Yet she made time to serve the Lord in her beloved St. Francis, staying a devoted spouse, mother and treasured grandmother. Her family treasures her quilts and crocheted afghans.

Eileen and Onie retired in 1992 and moved into Humphrey. She had resided at Countryside Home in Madison since 2011. It was a joy for her family to see her happiness on her last Ferris wheel ride in 2017. Her laughs and hugs will be missed.

Eileen is survived by a daughter, Janet (Al) Pfeifer of Madison; a son, Steven (Renee) Wessel of Lincoln; a son, Richard (Brenda) Wessel of Omaha; grandchildren Stephanie (Jim) Swerczek, Andy (Rachel) Pfeifer, Beth (Allen) Freudenburg, Dan Pfeifer, Michaela (Dusty) Kochanowicz, Matthew, Carly, Jessica and Jacob Wessel; great-grandchildren Zachariah, Blaise, Maverick and Magdalen Pfeifer, Avery, Jace and Rylee Freudenburg, Nora, Walter and Sylvia Swerczek, and Ryker Kochanowicz; a sister, Mardy Pfeifer of LaVista; a sister, Joan Shamburg of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Bernie Fuchs of Madison; a sister-in-law, Arlene Wessel of Lindsay; and a sister-in-law, Betty Wessel of Columbus.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecelia Fuchs; her spouse of 52 years, Honoratus Wessel; four brothers and four sisters.

Memorials are suggested to those of the family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

