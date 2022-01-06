 Skip to main content
Eileen Stevens

Eileen Stevens

WEST POINT — Services for Eileen Stevens, 87, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery at Bow Valley.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service and will continue until 10:30 a.m., when a rosary will be recited.

Eileen Stevens died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be made to the Franciscan Healthcare Foundation or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Endowment.

Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1934-2022

The funeral will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Lunch will be in the GACC Cafeteria following the Mass.

Eileen Cecelia Stevens was born Aug. 27, 1934, to Albert and Anna (Nabor) Wieseler in Miller, S.D. She grew up in Polo, S.D., and graduated from Polo High School.

After attending Mount Marty College, Eileen returned home and worked for Hand County State Bank in Miller.

On June 20, 1955, Eileen married Robert Stevens in Polo. The couple moved to Bow Valley, where she raised her children and sold Avon beauty products for 25 years. They moved to West Point in 1985.

Eileen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. In her spare time, she tended to her flower garden and volunteered at St. Joseph’s Retirement Community and St. Francis Hospital.

Eileen loved getting together with her friends for games of bridge and an afternoon of conversation. As an avid sports fan, Eileen made every effort to watch or listen to all of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s games all while taking meticulous notes of the game action.

Eileen is survived by her children, Mrs. Ron (Sharon) Jones of Lincoln, Charleen (Bill) Flint of Columbus, Lori Stevens of Overland Park, Kan., Chuck (Christine) Stevens of Omaha, and Janell (Steve) Miller of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters Mary Ann Beidler of Faulkton, S.D., and Doris Mewes of Highmore, S.D.

Eileen is preceded in death by her spouse; parents; infant brother; son-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

