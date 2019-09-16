Eileen Pettitt

Services for Eileen J. (O’Brien) Pettitt, 86, Carroll, Iowa, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll. The Rev. John Schauer will officiate. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
She died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her home.