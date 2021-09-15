You have permission to edit this article.
Eileen Matthies

Eileen Matthies

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Eileen M. Matthies, 77, Norfolk, was Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eileen Matties died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2021

Eileen was born on Dec. 24, 1943, to Henry and Freida (Braun) Hofferber in Norfolk. She attended Christ Lutheran School and Norfolk High, where she graduated with a diploma. She was also a long-time member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Eileen worked at the Norfolk Regional Center from 1964 to 2009. Over her 45-year career, she developed the ability to work with some of the Regional Center’s most difficult patients. Her kindness was appreciated by many patients who faced their most difficult hour.

During her retirement, Eileen enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and relatives. She also enjoyed her sons’ pets and made friends with many neighborhood cats. When she was not busy giving cab drivers a hard time or yelling at squirrels and telemarketers, she also found the time to visit 10 states and dozens of casinos.

Eileen is survived by her son, Brad Matthies, and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Matthies, both of Spokane, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Freida; sister Bernadine Hofferber; grandparents Emile and Elise Braun; and her former spouse, Dale Matthies.

In lieu of a funeral or visitation, the family asks that memorial contributions in memory of Eileen be mailed to the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

