Eileen Klug

NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.
In other news
PONCA — Services for Jack R. Eiler, 62, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.
STANTON — Services for William D. “Bill” Karmann, 91, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
LINDSAY — Services for Don Moravec, 71, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay.
NORFOLK — Services for Ernest C. Volkmer Jr., 74, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo.
HUMPHREY — Services for Francis Sand, 91, of Humphrey, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
WEST POINT — Private graveside services for Michael J. “Mikey Joe” Tibbels, 51, Norfolk, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point under the direction of Stokely Funeral Home.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in Saint Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.