Eileen Klug

1921-2019
Eileen Marie Christine was born Sept. 19, 1921, on the family farm near Newman Grove to her parents, George and Hulda (Anderson) Zessin. She graduated from Pierce High School.
Eileen married Cliff W. Klug on Aug. 28, 1940, in Meadow Grove. The couple moved to Washington, D.C., while Cliff served in the military during World War II. While there Eileen and her sister, Evelyn, worked as draftswomen for the Navy Ordinance Department. After the war, the couple returned to Pierce and then moved to Norfolk.
Eileen was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk for many years. She served with the Braille Workers, ladies circle, Sunday school and many other groups and activities.
Eileen loved music and enjoyed going to the Norfolk Community Concerts. She was also a great cook. She liked to clip articles from the newspaper or magazines to share with family. Eileen had a strong faith in God and was a devoted mother and homemaker to her family.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Nancy) Klug of Tucson Ariz., Rick (Gin) Klug of Norfolk and Jan Newman of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Sara, Haylee, Jennifer, Ryan and Regan; and seven great-grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; sister Evelyn; and brothers Mel and Earl Zessin.
