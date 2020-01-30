Eileen Johnson

Services for Eileen C. (Kaufman) Johnson, 92, Basehor, Kan., formerly of Newman Grove, were Thursday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
She died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Country Place Senior Living in Basehor.
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home of Bonner Springs, Kan., is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Eileen Cecelia (Kaufman) Johnson was born March 6, 1927, in Newman Grove to Roland Milo and Ellen Mary Kaufman. She grew up on a farm and attended Bell School (a rural one-room schoolhouse). After graduating from Newman Grove High School, she attended Wayne State College and took correspondence courses from Norfolk Junior College. She then taught grades kindergarten through eight in a rural Madison County school for four years.
On April 20, 1948, she married Louis Eugene Johnson. They farmed and lived on her parents’ home place. In 1963, they moved to an acreage near Newman Grove. Louie started a construction company and later opened a plumbing and heating business. Eileen finished houses and cooked and baked for the lunch counter at the local sale barn once a week.
Later, she did the bookkeeping for her spouse’s business.
In 1976, they moved to Arizona, where they managed several apartment complexes in Tucson and Scottsdale before retiring in 1990 in Arizona City. They enjoyed making wooden craft items, so many of which are cherished by their family members.
Eileen’s spouse passed away in April 2000. Eileen remained in Arizona playing golf, bridge and taking care of houses. She also served as president of her altar society. In September 2012, she moved to Kansas to be near family.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her sisters, Mary O’Brien, Muriel Munchrath and Josephine Kaufman; a daughter, Patricia Gilbreath; and a granddaughter, Julie Gilbreath.
Survivors include her two sons, Thomas (Janet) Johnson and Robert Johnson; a son-in-law, Bill (Shirley) Gilbreath; her grandchildren, Lynn Robertson, Kathi Ingham, Paula (Matt) Dunham, Jason (Jenny) Gilbreath, John (Jasmine) Gilbreath, Jeff (Carla) Gilbreath, Jill (Ricky) Ressel and Nicholas (Ashley) Johnson; and 19 great-grandchildren.