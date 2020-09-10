WAUSA — Private services for Eileen Jensen, 94, Creighton, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2020
Eileen Katherine (Doerr) Jensen was born Aug. 30, 1926. She was baptized on Sept. 19, 1926, and confirmed on June 16, 1940. Eileen graduated from the eighth grade on May 21, 1940.
She was united in marriage to Melvin P. Jensen on Dec. 28, 1952, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa.
Eileen loved music, playing the organ, piano and accordion. She played for the Wausa Farmers Union Co-op dinners.
Eileen played the accordion, and her sister, Helen, played the guitar at area gatherings. Eileen also played accordion in the “Old Time Music Maker Band” at several local nursing homes.
Eileen loved farming and raising laying hens and broilers. She always had a big garden and enjoyed canning, freezing her vegetables and making jams and jellies. She always kept her children, grandchildren, family and friends well supplied with produce and canned goods. Everyone loved her famous dill pickles and elderberry jelly.
One of Eileen’s favorite pastimes was feeding all the birds on their acreage. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She had a collection of over 300 Santas with many of them displayed all year long.
Eileen’s favorite hobby was making and painting woodcrafts that she would sell at the Midland Service Store or at craft shows. She also loved to sew, embroider, grow flowers and play cards.
Most of all, Eileen loved her spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. She had a great love for God and her church, Golgotha Lutheran, near Wausa, where she was a lifetime member.
Eileen is survived by her son, Dennis (Velda) Jensen of Plymouth, their children, Joshua Jensen of Lincoln, Jacqueline (Matthew) Jensen of Lincoln and her children, Nikita, Jacobi, Jerika, Lillian and Novella; a son, Donald M. Jensen of Creighton and his children, Donald K. Jensen of Norfolk, and his children, Devon, Donald Jr. and Austin, and Matthew (Tracy) Jensen of Osmond and their children, Jessica, Holly, Leslie, Allyson; a daughter, Dianne (Randy) Ebke of Plymouth, and their children, Megan (Matthew) Stephens of Red Oak, Iowa, and their children, Braelyn, Zadyn, Zephryn, Mattie, Cameo, Tori, Remington, Paige, and baby Storm to be born in November and Calvin (Morgan) Ebke of Lincoln and their son, Callum; a sister, Helen Thompson of Kirbyville, Mo.; a brother, Gene (Jeanine) Doerr of Hollister, Mo.; sisters-in-law Phyllis (Jensen) Doerr of Creighton and LuAnne (Horst) Doerr of Burlington, Kan.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Melvin Jensen; her parents, George and Hattie (Machmueller) Doerr; a sister, Alice Doerr; her brothers, Martin and Dale Doerr; her nephews, Tim Doerr and Dwain Doerr; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Thompson.