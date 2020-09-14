Eileen Choutka

MADISON — Services for Eileen J. Choutka, 102, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Hughes, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Stonegate in Parker, Colo.
NELIGH — Services for Eleanor Hemenway, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Anthony J. Sindelar, 94, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer, 95, Winside, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Joyce A. Jones, 77, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Jeane V. Hynes, 93, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.