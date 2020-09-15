Eileen Choutka

MADISON — Private services for Eileen J. Choutka, 102, Madison, will be Thursday, Sept. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Face masks are requested for both events.
She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are requested to the Iowa Valley Cemetery or Northside Community Center.
1918-2020
Eileen Julia was born on Feb. 16, 1918, to Charles and Mary (Storek) Brom in Colome, S.D. They lived on a farm between Colome and Winner, S.D., until February 1934, when they moved to a farm between Enola and Madison.
She met Edward Choutka at a dance at the Bohemian Hall, and they were married on March 22, 1939, at the Methodist Parsonage in Madison. They lived and raised their four children on a farm 10 miles west of Madison.
In the summer of 1983, they retired and moved to Madison. Edward passed away in 1996, and Eileen moved into the assisted living at Countryside Home in October 2011. She moved to the nursing home side in November 2019.
Eileen was well known for her Bohemian cooking and baking, especially her dumplings, kolaches and houska. She crocheted afghans and covers for many hangers and made many plastic canvas projects. She was a member of the Genesis Circle at the United Methodist Church and loved to play cards.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Marvis) Wilcox of Norfolk; a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Choutka of Lincoln; a daughter, Janet (Tom) Johnson of Basehor, Kan.; a son, Elmer (Lynnie) Choutka of Madison; grandchildren Brenda (Tom) Borchers of Madison, Deb (Roland) Meirose of Lincoln, Glen (Sheila) Wilcox of Wahoo, Christy Faller of Lincoln, Mike (Barb) Choutka of Timnath, Colo., Lynn Robertson of Grimes, Iowa, Kathi Ingham of Overland Park, Kan., Paula (Matt) Dunham of Portland, Ore., Kristi Choutka-Dykstsra of Norfolk, Ben Choutka of Norfolk and Kelsey Choutka of Madison; 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; a son, Franklin; and her brothers, Frank (Stella) Brom of Madison and Eldon (Evelyn) Brom of Sonora, Calif.
