WAYNE — Effie Hansen, 97, Wayne, formerly of Winside, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Private services will be conducted under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
She will be deeply missed by her family, Denise (Dave) Broders of Wayne and family Lilly Dayle Broders, Cali Broders and Ransen Broders; Jeanette (John) Young of Sioux City, and family Erica (Pete) Luschen, Kelsey (Molly) Young, Alison (Greg) Berger and Kyle Young; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Norris in 2016; two brothers; two sisters; two sisters in infancy; and a great-grandson, Tyler Ard.
Memorials may be directed to the Hansen family for later designation.