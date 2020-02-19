Edwina Hegr

STANTON — Services for Edwina E. Hegr, 96, Columbus, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.
1924-2020
Edwina Ethel Hegr was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Stanton County, the daughter of Gustav and Anna (Simerel) Mohnsen, and grew up on the family farm. Edwina had whooping cough as a baby, and this was before babies received preventative shots. Her mother hauled her by horse and buggy every day for some time to Dr. Eby in Leigh for treatment. She gave her mother credit for the persistence to go for medical treatment and for saving her life.
In school, she participated in a spelling bee at Stanton County courthouse as an eighth grader. Emily Daniel was her teacher. Previously, Hyacinth Harsch was her teacher at Stanton County District 56. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh.
She remembered the dirty ‘30s when there was no rain. The children would herd a cow along the ditch so they would have milk to drink. They raised a large garden and carried water from the well their father would “witch” and then he dug by hand.
In winter, the moisture came as snow with six-foot snow banks. She remembered the grasshoppers flying in and eating everything in sight. She forgot her canvas shoes outside the house, and those grasshoppers ate the shoes, so she had no shoes for school that fall.
Edwina’s mother and father raised geese and ducks to sell and trade in the fall at Hrabak’s grocery store in Stanton. They would purchase Christmas presents for the children. One year while purchasing those presents, the parents bought dolls for Eldorna and Edwina, but they had only one white doll. So Winnie received a black doll as her gift. She threw the doll down and never played with it.
On May 14, 1946, Edwina married Robert Hegr at the Colfax County Courthouse in Schuyler. They moved to farm south of Clarkson. They rented it from 1947 until 1964 when they purchased it. She was very proud of the farm because they purchased the land with no financial help. The previous owner, Joseph Jonas, they claimed was kinder to them than either of their parents had ever been.
During the time the couple was married, Bob had several jobs — at Wagner Mills in Schuyler, at Vacin’s in Clarkson and at Maple Valley Co-op in Leigh — while Edwina cared for the livestock, which included cattle and hogs. She did chores most of the day because she could not drive a tractor. She was an excellent herdswoman. She cleaned the stalls and cement floors with a pitchfork and shovel. She would assist the veterinarian, and she tried very hard to save the lives of sick calves and pigs.
She worked equally hard in the home, keeping the house clean and preparing delicious meals. She like to make fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, pork chops, scalloped potatoes, carrot gelatin salad, angel food cakes, fruit pies and dill pickles. Her grandson, Justin, still claims that she made the best-tasting kolaches.
She raised an excessively large garden to share the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, radishes, etc. When someone would drive down the hill she would get a basket and start picking. Her favorite hobbies were walking, especially the half-mile driveway to get the mail, then reading the Norfolk Daily News. In later years, she quilted.
She was a member of Stanton United Methodist Church, a former member of Pilger United Methodist Church and former member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie and Frank Cech of Clarkson; a grandson, Justin and Cassie Cech of Lincoln; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole.
Edwina enjoyed all children. She and her spouse were godparents to Nancy Wagner and Robert Wiese. She adored her grandchildren, Aaron and Justin. Later, when Cassie, Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole joined the family, she was ecstatic and loved them very much.
Life proved very difficult for Winnie first when Robert died in 1997 and second when her grandson, Aaron, died in 1999, and last, when her sister, Anna (Mohnsen) Travis died in 2000. She really needed her Christian faith to help her continue living.
She also was preceded by her parents; her brothers, Gus, Edward, Leo and Harvey Mohnsen; and her sisters, Mamie Severa, Anna, Eldorna Wiese, Jenna Joroska and baby Tina.
In 2002, she moved to Pilger, where she found friends and a welcoming church — until the tornadoes hit Pilger, and she had to leave her damaged house behind.
In December 2018, Winnie went to live at Brookstone Acres, where she remained until her passing.
Music for the service will be provided by organist Dorothy Fuller and soloist the Rev. Neil Gately singing “Amazing Grace.” Congregational hymns will be “Rock of Ages” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Pallbearers will be Justin Cech, Gary Spenner, Alan Phillips, Larry Mohnsen, Robert Wiese and Michael Mohnsen. Honorary pallbearers will be Cassie Cech, Marilyn Spenner, Susan Phillips, Karen Schmode, Lana Thun, Marlene Wiese, Mabel Moore and Nancy Wagner.
