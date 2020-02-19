Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES.
HIGHEST AMOUNTS ALONG THE U.S. 20 CORRIDOR FROM NORTH OF
NELIGH TOWARD SIOUX CITY.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE IN
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST-CENTRAL IOWA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

Edwina Hegr

Edwina Hegr

STANTON — Services for Edwina E. Hegr, 96, Columbus, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

She died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

1924-2020

Edwina Ethel Hegr was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Stanton County, the daughter of Gustav and Anna (Simerel) Mohnsen, and grew up on the family farm. Edwina had whooping cough as a baby, and this was before babies received preventative shots. Her mother hauled her by horse and buggy every day for some time to Dr. Eby in Leigh for treatment. She gave her mother credit for the persistence to go for medical treatment and for saving her life.

In school, she participated in a spelling bee at Stanton County courthouse as an eighth grader. Emily Daniel was her teacher. Previously, Hyacinth Harsch was her teacher at Stanton County District 56. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh.

She remembered the dirty ‘30s when there was no rain. The children would herd a cow along the ditch so they would have milk to drink. They raised a large garden and carried water from the well their father would “witch” and then he dug by hand.

In winter, the moisture came as snow with six-foot snow banks. She remembered the grasshoppers flying in and eating everything in sight. She forgot her canvas shoes outside the house, and those grasshoppers ate the shoes, so she had no shoes for school that fall.

Edwina’s mother and father raised geese and ducks to sell and trade in the fall at Hrabak’s grocery store in Stanton. They would purchase Christmas presents for the children. One year while purchasing those presents, the parents bought dolls for Eldorna and Edwina, but they had only one white doll. So Winnie received a black doll as her gift. She threw the doll down and never played with it.

On May 14, 1946, Edwina married Robert Hegr at the Colfax County Courthouse in Schuyler. They moved to farm south of Clarkson. They rented it from 1947 until 1964 when they purchased it. She was very proud of the farm because they purchased the land with no financial help. The previous owner, Joseph Jonas, they claimed was kinder to them than either of their parents had ever been.

During the time the couple was married, Bob had several jobs — at Wagner Mills in Schuyler, at Vacin’s in Clarkson and at Maple Valley Co-op in Leigh — while Edwina cared for the livestock, which included cattle and hogs. She did chores most of the day because she could not drive a tractor. She was an excellent herdswoman. She cleaned the stalls and cement floors with a pitchfork and shovel. She would assist the veterinarian, and she tried very hard to save the lives of sick calves and pigs.

She worked equally hard in the home, keeping the house clean and preparing delicious meals. She like to make fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, pork chops, scalloped potatoes, carrot gelatin salad, angel food cakes, fruit pies and dill pickles. Her grandson, Justin, still claims that she made the best-tasting kolaches.

She raised an excessively large garden to share the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, radishes, etc. When someone would drive down the hill she would get a basket and start picking. Her favorite hobbies were walking, especially the half-mile driveway to get the mail, then reading the Norfolk Daily News. In later years, she quilted.

She was a member of Stanton United Methodist Church, a former member of Pilger United Methodist Church and former member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.

Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie and Frank Cech of Clarkson; a grandson, Justin and Cassie Cech of Lincoln; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole.

Edwina enjoyed all children. She and her spouse were godparents to Nancy Wagner and Robert Wiese. She adored her grandchildren, Aaron and Justin. Later, when Cassie, Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole joined the family, she was ecstatic and loved them very much.

Life proved very difficult for Winnie first when Robert died in 1997 and second when her grandson, Aaron, died in 1999, and last, when her sister, Anna (Mohnsen) Travis died in 2000. She really needed her Christian faith to help her continue living.

She also was preceded by her parents; her brothers, Gus, Edward, Leo and Harvey Mohnsen; and her sisters, Mamie Severa, Anna, Eldorna Wiese, Jenna Joroska and baby Tina.

In 2002, she moved to Pilger, where she found friends and a welcoming church — until the tornadoes hit Pilger, and she had to leave her damaged house behind.

In December 2018, Winnie went to live at Brookstone Acres, where she remained until her passing.

Music for the service will be provided by organist Dorothy Fuller and soloist the Rev. Neil Gately singing “Amazing Grace.” Congregational hymns will be “Rock of Ages” and “How Great Thou Art.”

Pallbearers will be Justin Cech, Gary Spenner, Alan Phillips, Larry Mohnsen, Robert Wiese and Michael Mohnsen. Honorary pallbearers will be Cassie Cech, Marilyn Spenner, Susan Phillips, Karen Schmode, Lana Thun, Marlene Wiese, Mabel Moore and Nancy Wagner.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Hansen

Kenneth Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery south of McLean.

Edwina Hegr

Edwina Hegr

STANTON — Services for Edwina E. Hegr, 96, Columbus, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh.

Eveline Thompson

Eveline Thompson

Wayne — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jean Stokes

CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Judy Ransen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judy R. Ransen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Kenneth Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.  He died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

Claude Bettin

OMAHA — Services for Claude A. “Bud” Bettin, 78, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, in Omaha. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eveline Thompson

Eveline Thompson

Wayne — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Patrick O’Gorman

Patrick O’Gorman

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Patrick A. O’Gorman, 84, Norfolk, will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-