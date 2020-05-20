Edwin Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Edwin E. Wiedeman, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
A memorial service will be held at a future time.
He died Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home.
1928-2020
Edwin Earl “Ed” Wiedeman was born Nov. 27, 1928, in Gregory County, S.D., to Michael and Laura (Gnirk) Wiedeman. He was the eighth of 10 children.
Ed grew up on a farm near Lucas, S.D. He was baptized and confirmed at a Lutheran church in South Dakota. The family eventually moved to a farm north of Madison, where Ed attended Enola grade school and Madison High School.
Ed joined the Navy in 1945 and was discharged in December 1947. He served on the ship Floyd’s Bay, a seaplane tender. After his service, he resided in Norfolk.
In 1948, he met his sweetheart, Dixie Schacher.
They married Nov. 12, 1950, almost 70 years ago, at Christ Lutheran Church and were the proud parents of Roger, Rhonda and Pamela. Their family vacations were always camping trips, of which there were many. Ed was employed by Montgomery Ward until the store closed. He then went to work as a maintenance man at the Holiday Inn until his retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion and a life-long member of the VFW Post 1644.
When he was nine years old, Ed was riding a pony that fell on Ed’s hip and broke it; he was in a cast for a year. When it was removed, the doctor discovered the hip had never been broken, only dislocated. As such, the hip was deformed and caused him pain and discomfort the rest of his life. He endured and recovered from one hip replacement and two revision surgeries.
He was an excellent handyman. He could do electrical work, plumbing, and carpentry. Ed’s hobby was making electric lamps out of discarded items, chimes from old silverware and collecting and refurbishing railroad and barnyard lanterns. He loved to help out his relatives and friends. He deer hunted for many years until his hip prevented him from walking distances.
Ed and Dixie loved to camp and traveled many places in the United States, including Alaska. In later years, the camping trips included their grandchildren. They enjoyed attending country music festivals. After retirement, they wintered in the Rio Grande Valley for 24 years. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his spouse, Dixie; a son, Roger Wiedeman of Omaha; a daughter, Pamela (John) Van Cleaf of Lincoln; five grandchildren: eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Iva Schultz and Lorraine Jones; and a brother, Wayne Wiedeman.
Ed was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda (Mark) Miller, three brothers and three sisters.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.