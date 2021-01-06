You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edwin Kucera

Edwin Kucera

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin L. Kucera, 84, Howells, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday and continue from 9 a.m. until service time Friday, all at the church. Masks are recommended.

He died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his son’s home in Omaha.

Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2021

Edwin Longin Kucera was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Stanton County, to Longin and Anna (Prazan) Kucera. He attended county elementary grade school and graduated from Howells High School in 1954. During his high school years, Edwin raised various breeds of pigeons. He sold them to many clients and dozens were shipped out of state.

Farming was his life. Edwin looked forward to planting the crops in the spring and was anxious to start harvest in the fall. His work ethic and being responsible was established growing up on the family farm.

Edwin took care and maintained his own machinery and generally performed all of his own repair work. He was a proud Allis-Chalmers enthusiast and, as such, a member of the Upper Midwest A-C Club.

Edwin enjoyed attending the club sponsored “Orange Spectacular” tractor show at Hutchinson, Minn., along with thousands of other A-C enthusiasts.

Edwin, along with his brother, had a love of the accordion, a love that was passed down to them by their father. Edwin mastered the art of playing the accordion and gave accordion lessons for several years. He traveled to Italy to learn how to repair accordions and had customers throughout the surrounding states.

On Oct. 23, 1965, Edwin was united in marriage to Vera Straka in Omaha. He was an avid gardener, raising potatoes, sweet corn and tomatoes. At the peak of his gardening years, Edwin would plant 700 tomato plants and hand pick them and sold by the bushel.

Edwin liked to cook. He carried on the traditional family Thanksgiving dinner started by his parents. He would prepare the complete meal himself. Edwin will be remembered for his kindness and unwavering devotion to his family. He thoroughly enjoyed his children and grandchildren.

Edwin is survived by a son, Howard (Tina) Kucera of Omaha; a daughter, Susan (Todd) Lange of Atlantic, Iowa; grandson, Nathan Kucera of Omaha; daughter, Rebecca Kucera of Omaha; and a brother, Harvey (Joyce) Kucera of Columbus.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Longin and Anna Kucera, and an infant sister, Lavaine Kucera.

Memorials are suggested to those of family choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Kalvelage

Robert Kalvelage

BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Aliya Acuña

Aliya Acuña

NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Merle Liewer

Merle Liewer

ATKINSON — Services for Merle Liewer, 75, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Steube

Donald Steube

PLATTSMOUTH — Private memorial services for Donald D. “Don” Steube, 80, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Lloyd Stuhr will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Yolan Zimmerman

Yolan Zimmerman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

Jesse Lewis

Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Edwin Kucera

Edwin Kucera

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin L. Kucera, 84, Howells, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara