WISNER — Services for Edwin Eggers, 99, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Edwin Eggers died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
1922-2021
Edwin William Eggers was born Jan. 18, 1922, at home south of Wisner, to William and Emma (Hass) Eggers. He was baptized on Feb. 12, 1922, by Pastor Treskow and later confirmed on April 5, 1936, by Pastor Dorn at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Eddie attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School. At the age of 17, he went to the upper Midwest to follow the harvest crews.
On April 12, 1942, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Vollmer at Zion Lutheran Church. To this couple, four children were born: Judy, Gail, Carol and Randy. Eddie farmed and also did carpentry work. In 1976, the couple moved into Wisner.
Eddie was a member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church, where he held various offices. He played baseball on the Rock Creek baseball team for 27 years and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan.
Survivors include a daughter, Gail Ringer of Wisner and family Penny and Kris Kindschuh and children, Kristal (Brandon) Whittaker and daughter Madalynn, Kole (Nicole) Kindschuh and daughter Kadence, Kaleb Kindschuh and Kathryn Kindschuh, Paula Ringer and daughter Abigail (Trenton) Dohmen and children Adlee and Tyen, Robert and Rebecca Ringer and children Weston, Wyatt and Walker Ringer; a daughter, Carol and Bob Duncan of Wisner and family Chad (Tara) Duncan and children Simone and Alexander, Clay Duncan and daughter Paityn, Amy (Rubick) Menendez and children Alyssa and daughter Vivian, Zion and Elena; a son, Randy Eggers of Elkhorn and family Erin McClure and children Keaston and Kayden, Easton (Crista) Eggers and children Carsten and Colton, Randi (Dustin) Petrik and children Devin and Reagan; son-in-law, Gil Janssen of Lincoln and daughter Dedra (Jeff) Robb and children Isabel, Owen and Emily. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Hass; spouse Geraldine; daughter Judy Janssen; a son-in-law, Ronnie Ringer; and siblings, Nelda Heermann, Alvin (Butch) Eggers, Wilbert Eggers, Theora Heller, Delores Kroeker and Myra (Mike) Thies.